Renowned singer Rema Namakula Sebunya has confirmed that she will hold her next concert early in 2024 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Dubbed “Melodies Of Love”, Rema Namakula’s 2024 concert will be held on the 23rd of February 2024 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The songstress revealed the news through social media on Thursday afternoon, sending her followers and fans into jubilation mode.

“DATE AND VENUE CONFIRMED. Ladies and gentlemen our Concert is here. It’s been long since I last had a concert. I’m super excited. 23rd February 2024, Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Melodies of love,” Rema wrote.

Rema’s concert coincidentally is slated to happen a week before 1st March 2024, the date on which Lydia Jazmine has scheduled her concert.

All this comes a few days since social media went awash with allegations from Rema’s longtime friend DJ Vee who claimed Lydia Jazmine is romantically involved with Rema’s ex-lover Eddy Kenzo.

