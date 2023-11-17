Dubbed the “Cheers to the Holidays” edition, Roast And Rhyme organizers Swangz Avenue is set to treat revelers to free meat come Sunday 26th November 2023 at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

Previous Roast and Rhyme editions have been characterized by live music, deejay mixes, plenty of refreshments, fashion, nyama choma, and so much more.

This time, Swangz Avenue plans to add a spicy twist to proceedings with free meats for groups of five revelers who buy a group ticket at Ugx300k.

In a bid to foster a sense of togetherness and create unforgettable memories during the festive season, they have introduced this special offer.

Often, revelers enter the event venue with their own grillz and this new offer should entice even more of the same and group enjoyments.

Besides the lucky crew that will win free meat, the general public will get a chance to taste wild meat while at the event. This will include a variety of meats from the wild.

While speaking at an interview, Lydia Jazmine opened up about her love for lamb and one of the reasons she is not missing this edition. She will also be performing alongside several other acts.