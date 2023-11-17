Tanzanian musical duo Navy Kenzo, with the release of their latest single, “Fly Away”, are soaring to new musical heights.

The track encapsulates Navy Kenzo’s signature with the blend of Amapiano and Bongo Flava, creating a vibrant and infectious sound.

Navy Mob (Navy Kenzo) showcases their musical prowess once again, delivering a track that is both sonically captivating and emotionally resonant.

Having recently dropped their latest album (Most People Want This), the duo continues to solidify their position as trailblazers in the East African and African music scene.

“Fly Away” serves as a testament to Navy Kenzo’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and exploring diverse musical landscapes.

Navy Kenzo expresses their excitement about the release, stating, “Fly Away is more than just a song; it’s an anthem of love and celebration.”

We want our fans to feel the energy and let the music take them on a journey. Navy Kenzo

“Fly Away” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Navy Kenzo invites fans to join them on this musical journey and experience the magic of “Fly Away.”