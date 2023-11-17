Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi’s new song ‘Okubye Nyo’ will not only make you dance but keep your eyes glued to the screen.

Produced by Bangar Boi, Winnie Nwagi’s new single dubbed ‘Okubye Nyo’ is a love song that will also definitely make you dance at your favorite hangout.

“Okubye Nyo” loosely translates as “You have hit hard.” In the song, the self-style Firebaby sings about how his lover’s love has hit her hard.

She sings about how she is so much lost in love with her lover and how she enjoys what he does to her body.

Nwagi has done well to keep her brand out of controversy in recent months and it could be attributed to the busy days she has spent working on new music.

In just over a month, she has two songs including a collaboration with Crysto Panda that are slowly but surely making it on the music charts.

In the ‘Okubye Nyo’ visuals, the skimpy outfits that Nwagi has over time fronted as her favorite style will catch your attention.

Her ability to dance, act, and make love to the camera with her eyes is professionally highlighted by Zyga Phix who also cunningly rides through different scenes to create good visuals.

Take a gaze below: