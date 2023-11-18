Happening for the twelfth edition, the HiPipo Music Awards 2023 ceremony held at Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday 17th November 2023 saw Eddy Kenzo and Alien Skin win big but who else won the awards?

The HiPipo Awards recognize outstanding figures in the art industry from across East Africa and on Friday, a red carpet experience was attended by some of the top entertainers in Uganda including Eddy Kenzo.

Below we look at the winners in each category of the 2023 HiPipo Awards:

Best Male Artist: Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo Best Female Artist: Sheebah Karungi

Sheebah Karungi Best Breakthrough Artist: Alien Skin

Alien Skin Most Viral Song: ‘Party’ – Alien Skin

‘Party’ – Alien Skin Best Act Africa: ‘Mafia’ (Remix) – Fik Fameica feat. Cassper Nyovest, kaligraph Jones, and Navio.

‘Mafia’ (Remix) – Fik Fameica feat. Cassper Nyovest, kaligraph Jones, and Navio. East Africa Super Hit: ‘Enjoy’ – Jux feat. Diamond Platnumz

‘Enjoy’ – Jux feat. Diamond Platnumz East Africa Number One: Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz Best Regional Song: ‘Sisikem’ – Titus Vybes feat. Eddy Kenzo

‘Sisikem’ – Titus Vybes feat. Eddy Kenzo East Africa Supper Video: ‘Kika Buka’ – Sheebah Karungi

‘Kika Buka’ – Sheebah Karungi Best Video (Africa): ‘Achii’ – Diamond Platnumz feat. Koffi Olomide

‘Achii’ – Diamond Platnumz feat. Koffi Olomide Song of the Year: ‘Party’ – Alien Skin

‘Party’ – Alien Skin Video of the Year: ‘Mambo Bado’ – Afande Miah and Afande OJ

‘Mambo Bado’ – Afande Miah and Afande OJ Artist of the Year: Eddy Kenzo

Congratulations to all the winners!