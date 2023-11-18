Team Good Music (TGM) singer Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso cheekily laughed off Alien Skin’s claim of retiring from music in December.

The “Malamu” singer’s cheeky response came when he was asked to weigh in on Alien Skin’s decision to quit music at the end of this year so that he could focus on something different.

Pallaso only replied by asking who he informed when he was kick-starting his journey.

Pallaso went ahead to note that Alien Skin is free to do whatever he feels and thinks is right in his mind as long as he does not interfere with anyone’s peace of mind.

In the interview, Pallaso looked totally unbothered by Alien Skin’s decision since he has been famous for only a short stint.

Pallaso also said he managed to resolve his misunderstandings with events promoter Bajjo who gave him a phone call booking him to perform at a show in Jinja very soon.

Pallaso is remembered for having impacted the rise of Alien Skin when he roughed him up just a week before his concert and it all caused him trouble.

“Who did he inform while starting his career? ” Pallaso unbothered by Alien Skin quitting music #DailySoup pic.twitter.com/8X67eKdnjs — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) November 17, 2023