The King of Busoga Kingdom Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope Kadhumbula Gabula IV and Queen Jovia Mutesi tied the knot at Christ Cathedral in Jinja on 18th November 2023.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, attended the Busoga Royal Wedding alongside his wife Charlotte Nankunda Kutesa.

Gen. Muhoozi who appeared quite happy for the newly-wedded King and Queen of Busoga Kingdom made a speech in which he offered some gifts.

While speaking to the eagerly listening guests, Gen. Muhoozi offered ten cows as a wedding gift from his family to the newlyweds.

Gen. Muhoozi further noted that it is a sign of a solid relationship between his family and the Busoga Kingdom as they now become one family.

On behalf of my wife Charlotte who accompanied me and our family, we would like to give His Majesty and the Queen ten cows from our farm. In our culture of the Banyakore, if a friend gives you a cow, he now graduates from being a friend to part of the family. So when you’re ready, your Majesty, please come and receive your cows. Thank you very much Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

His speech has since attracted divergent opinions, especially on social media.

