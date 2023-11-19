Ugandan multi-award-winning deejay and TV host DJ Roja, real name Rogers Kitaka Nsubuga, has rubbished allegations of quitting NBS Television.

Earlier this month, rumors made rounds revealing how DJ Roja has called it a wrap at the Naguru-based Next Media Services TV station, NBS TV.

The rumors suggested that the former half of the deejaying duo Slick Stuart and Roja was leaving NBS TV to try out new challenges elsewhere.

DJ Roja joined Next Media in 2018 at the debut of Next Radio where he would later join NBS TV for the After 5 show with DVJ Mercy Pro, MC Kats, Douglas Lwanga, and Sheilah Gashumba.

While speaking to Vybe Lyfe Ug’s Batt Badru and Jenkins Mukasa on Saturday, DJ Roja denied the rumors of quitting NBS TV.

Roja said that he too was shocked by the rumors when they started spreading and he does not know where they erupted from.

He maintained that he is still an employee of Next Media and that all is going well in his time at the station.

I won’t lie I don’t know who started those rumors. Someone sent me a link to a story about the rumors and when I shared it in our work WhatsApp group everyone was shocked. But I am still working at NBS TV, even yesterday I worked. DJ Roja