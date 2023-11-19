Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi promised to make the Kyabazinga of Busoga the happiest man in the world following their wedding on 18th November 2023.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga Wilberforce Nadiope Kadhumbula Gabula IV and Queen Jovia Mutesi officially became husband and wife at the Royal Wedding held on Saturday.

The two longtime lovers tied the knot at a televised wedding at Christ Cathedral in Jinja before a reception that was attended by family members, royals, the elites, and other invited guests at Igenge Palace.

Among the speeches that excited the guests at the wedding was Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi’s speech in which he narrated her journey with her husband.

She noted how they met at Makerere University through the Kyabazinga’s brothers and formed a friendship from which a solid foundation for their relationship was built.

Mutesi thanked everyone who made their journey in love possible and requested that their bond continue beyond the wedding.

She thanked the King for loving her and promised never to disappoint him, Mutesi also promised to be a good mother to the people of Busoga

I want to thank everyone who has supported us, thank you very much. Thanks for this much love. As we move together, I ask that our unity does not stop at this wedding. I promise to work with brevity as your queen. I want to also thank my family and that of my husband. Thank you for loving me from the day that you set your eyes on me, thank you so much. Finally, allow me to kneel down and thank Baba for loving me and supporting me up to this date, and for fulfilling everything you promised, I am very grateful. I promise to not disappoint you. I will make you the happiest man in the world and the Houses in Igenge, Buziga and Budhumbula, we shall fill them all up. Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi

