At the Zikomo Awards ceremony held on Saturday, Ugandan Film Director and Actor Mathew Nabwiso emerged as the Best Movie Director on the continent for the year 2023.

Zikomo Awards is an International Award ceremony that acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organizations who are contributing positively and doing well in various industries.

Organizations and individuals in the Arts industry and Entrepreneurs who were nominated and voted for in different categories by the public in Zambia and across the continent were rewarded on Sunday in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Awards also recognized humanitarianists who are contributing well by helping the needy in communities.

A couple of Ugandan entertainers were nominated in different categories and a few made their way to Zambia early enough to attend the awards.

Nabwiso Films’ Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso attended the event, smartly dressed and waiting to see if they could walk home with an award.

Mathew Nabwiso managed to win the Best Movie Director of the Year award, beating competition from some of the best African directors in the same category including:

Kenny Rock Mumba, Rodrick Mkamba, Owas Ray Mwape, Hakizimana Rexy, Gaetano Kazuo, Neill Blomkamp, Kemi Adetiba, Tony Umezi, Emmanual Nathi Ndlovu, and Salim Ahmedy Issa.

Mathew Nabwiso’s wife Eleanor Nabwiso expressed how proud she is of him as she congratulated her upon the big win.

.@nabwisom and @NabwisoEleanor represented Uganda 🇺🇬 very well at the #ZikomoAwards with the former winning the Best Movie Director of the Year 2023 🏆



Congratulations Mathew pic.twitter.com/dOUtzkhwOd — MBU (@MBU) November 19, 2023