Singer and Songwriter Henry Mwanje is left frustrated by one of his trusted social media handlers who posted something that he did not permit him to post.

Through a series of posts on his Facebook page, Henry Mwanje has been warning fellow musicians to stop trusting people close to them with their phone passwords and social media accounts.

Sitani Alina Etima Naaye nebanaffe batulinako Etima. My fellow musicians you should stop trusting people around you with your phone passwords. Henry Mwanje

It is alleged that Henry Mwanje’s close friend whom he often hands out his phone to post content on his accounts, posted a comment that hinted at how Alien Skin is better than Bobi Wine.

The post that he immediately deleted when he crossed paths with it steered a lot of mixed reactions amongst his followers and fans whereas others reached out to his inbox and addressed the issue.

He said he was betrayed by one of the boys and regrets ever giving them access to his phone and social media accounts.

Henry Mwanje is now on the hunt for the guy who posted saying Alien Skin is better than Bobi Wine and has promised that whoever avails him, a big reward awaits.

I am looking for this Man amundabilako Nina ekilabo kyo. Henry Mwanje