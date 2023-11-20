Having safely delivered her second baby, Joel Ssenyonyi’s wife Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi has released the pregnancy photos showing her baby bump.

National Unity Platform Spokesperson and Nakawa West Constituency Member of Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi and his wife Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi welcomed a newborn son on Monday 20th November 2023.

The arrival of Hezekiah Ssenyonyi means that the family expands to two children following the birth of Gianna in October 2021.

Febress Ssenyonyi has expressed her joy via social media.

She shared the baby bum photos and added the caption:

The Lord has been faithful. Baby Hezekiah Ssenyonyi is in the house, a great addition to the Ssenyonyi family. We thank God for this bundle of joy. Febress Ssenyonyi

Take a look at the photos below: