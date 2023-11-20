National Unity Platform Spokesperson and Nakawa West Constituency Member of Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi and his wife Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi welcomed a baby earlier this morning.

Early on Monday morning, via social media, Joel Ssenyonyi shared a photo of himself clad in hospital wear, holding a baby in his hands.

In the caption, he revealed how he had become a father yet again to another newborn. “This young man just landed,” Ssenyonyi partly wrote.

The former NTV Uganda journalist further revealed his newborn baby’s name as Hezekiah and noted that both the baby and its mother are doing okay.

According to Joel Ssenyonyi, the name Hezekiah means “God is my strength” and a good one to give to his newborn son.

The young man has landed…Hezekiah (meaning God is my strength). Mother & Baby Hezekiah are doing fine, but the Father is recovering from excitement. Mukama Mulungi. Joel Ssenyonyi via X

The Ssenyonyis welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Gianna, in October 2021, a few months after being lawfully wedded as husband and wife.

Congratulations to the Ssenyonyis.

Congratulations to Joel Ssenyonyi and wife upon the arrival of their newborn baby, Hezekiah 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7rWlKEG4UD — MBU (@MBU) November 20, 2023