After earning fame as a dancer, Ritah Nasaazi a.k.a Ritah Dancehall is ready to take on yet another challenge, releasing a new collaboration with a dancehall singer.

In recent years, Ritah Dancehall’s rise to fame has had several twists and turns and she has had to spend nights in jail after verbal exchanges with Spice Diana and her manager Roger Lubega.

She has said her peace when she needed to and publicly expressed her opinions on different topics boldly, leaving the impression that her confidence does not only stop on the stage.

Now, she is willing to take a step further into music, graduating from dancing to collaborating with artists – a decision she says she took a few months ago before traveling with Sheebah Karungi to London.

Ritah revealed the news via social media early on Monday morning, noting that she would be releasing her first collaboration with “the best dancehall artist in Uganda” on Friday.

My people, God is Good. Am so happy to announce this this Friday am releasing my first collaboration song with the Best Dancehall artist in Uganda. Let me see his or her name in the comment section with the Hashtag #juicybody. I can’t wait to share my art to you my fans. Nsaba mumpagire era mundage omukwano nga bwemubadde mukikola ebanga lino lyona. Ritah Dancehall