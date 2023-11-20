Coming off Tracy Melon’s latest EP dubbed ‘Smile’ is ‘Obuwoomi’ – a song too sweet for the ears and for those in healthy relationships.

“Obuwoomi” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Sweetness.” It is a lively and energetic song by Ugandan artist Tracy Mirembe alias Tracy Melon.

As the title of the song goes, Tracy Melon’s new release is sweet.

It was released a few days ago off her extended Play ‘Smile’, the song has become popular but is known for its catchy Melody and Upbeat vibe.

The lively instrumentation at the start of the song exudes a celebratory atmosphere. It combines elements of Afrobeats and dancehall, immediately grabbing the listener’s attention and setting a love tone.

Produced by Chemical Beats, the driving beat, rhythmic percussions, and infectious melodies in the song create an irresistible urge to move and dance.

Poetry so relatable is unmissable in the lyrics of the song that were written by the legendary songwriter Yese Oman Rafiki.

Tracy Melon sings about the love of her life whom she praises for showering her with sweet and unending love.