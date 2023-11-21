Nigerian Chocolate City-signed rapper Emeka Akumefule, professionally as Blaqbonez, has confirmed his performance at the Jameson Hangout 2023 finale in Kampala, Uganda scheduled for 25th November.

Via his X handle, Blaqbonez known popularly for his song Like Ice Spice confirmed that he will be in Uganda this month while replying to a fan’s question of when he would perform in the +256.

“Uganda this month. See you soonnnn!!” Blaqbonez replied. The rapper will headline this year’s finale of the Talent Africa-organised Jameson Hangout parties at Ndere Center, Ntinda this Saturday.

TAG promises the finale edition to be an unrivaled experience, fostering a conducive bond and connected atmosphere for all guests.

Blaqbonez will share the stage with Uganda’s own musical powerhouses including Lilian Mbabazi, Adrenalyn Music, and Mike Mungu.

Several deejays are also lined up to showcase their artistry alongside the very best emcees including DJ Hady, Kas Baby, DJ Alza, DJ Heydez, DJ Tony, Viana Indi, and the vibey Adele Kiele.

The Jameson Hangout is a quarterly fest curated by Talent Africa with an array of interactive games, trend-setting pop-up shops, captivating musical performances, and mouth-watering barbecue delicacies.

The previous editions of Jameson Hangout held earlier this year featured stellar performances by WurlD and Oladapo from Nigeria who left audiences yearning for more.

uganda this month. see you soonnnn!! https://t.co/CFErlhVD7F — Emeka Must Shine ‘23 ✨ (@BlaqBonez) November 18, 2023