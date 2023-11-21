Big Talent Entertainment boss Ediirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo believes he deserves to be honored and recognized with a doctorate in the arts business.

The 2015 Voicer’s Choice New International Act BET Award winner explains that he has done it all in the sphere of arts to deserve the doctorate crown though no one has yet presented it to him.

The “Sitya Loss” singer flexed about his achievements in music as he responded to critics who claimed that he was unfit to lead fellow artists in the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) an apex body that was created to unite artists.

Eddy Kenzo bragged about how he has managed to create superstars over the years who are now taking part in Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent plus performing on other huge stages all over the world.

Not only did he stop at that but went ahead to claim that the artists he has made locally are filling stadiums something which is highly doubtable though he has over the years maintained to stay afloat of his game in the arts business.

I think when it comes to art, I am supposed to be addressed as a doctorate. It is simply because I have done it beyond doing it. I have made stars and I’m still making more. The stars are taking part in Britain’s Got Talent competition and America’s Got Talent and the local stars here are busy filling stadiums. I have maintained and have been here for over a decade. That means I know music. Education is all about learning. I am so educated when it comes to music and I’m learned in that field. Those people who say that I am not educated, I don’t think they can do what I do musically as I can’t do what they do maybe mathematically. Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo made the statements as he hit back at Galaxy FM’s Mr. Henrie who once asked Pallaso why they had entrusted Kenzo to be their leader at the UNMF organization.