Fresh Gang rapper Shafiq Walukagga alias Fik Fameica is displeased with singer David Lutalo scheduling a concert a day just after his upcoming show.

About a few months back, Fik Fameica took to his social media accounts to announce his upcoming “King Kong Live In The City” concert on 26th January 2024.

He chose the day because no artist had a concert on that particular date and he seemed to have made a good decision.

However, when David Lutalo held his successful “Nalongo” concert back in September, after a period of like a month, he reportedly got a loaded promoter who asked him to stage another show for his new song titled “Babongote”.

They came to an agreement and a deal was sealed and David Lutalo took to his socials to also announce how he had confirmed holding a concert the following day after Fik Fameica’s concert (27th January 2024) at Hotel Africana.

When Fik Fameica was asked to comment about David Lutalo’s concert coming just after his, he explained that he didn’t feel cool about it.

He added that he also gave David Lutalo a phone call to confirm if what he was seeing in the media and hearing was true. David Lutalo confirmed that all was true.

Fik Fameica then elaborated how he didn’t feel nice about David Lutalo’s take but he has decided to let everything play out naturally as he backs himself to have a successful concert.