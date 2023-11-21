With her star steadily rising, Ugandan artist Jowy Landa is already receiving relatively huge criticism regarding her skimpy fashion and sultry stage performances.

Jowy Landa, real name Joan Namugerwa, broke out in 2019 with Saba Saba before dropping Nyumirwa later in 2022.

None of her earlier songs, however, has surpassed the success of her single Wire Wire, Am Badder (feat. Grenade), and her currently trending collaboration with JPC Again on the remix of his song Sugar Mama.

Jowy Landa is now a common face at most concerts that happen within Kampala and beyond and he often performs with JPC Again.

Her energetic performances have been praised but critics also highlight her sultry performances as something that could turn around to haunt her.

While performing at Karole Kasita’s ‘Chekecha’ Live concert on Friday, Jowy Landa used sexually suggestive body language while performing the ‘Sugar Mama’ song.

She got on her knees and extended her head towards JPC Again’s groin when the part of the song that goes “You know me very well ama d****e lover” came on.

Of course, the crowd went wild with her fans screaming at the top of their voices to cheer her on, however, a few people found it quite inappropriate.

To the video and photos that have been of the sultry performance that has been going around on social media, netizens have commented cautioning Jowy Landa not to lose herself in the raunchy performances.

They believe she is talented enough to make a long-standing career for herself especially since she is now being managed by some of the reputable brands in the industry.

Do you agree?