Fashionista-cum-singer Lord Sanie has denied being in a relationship with Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi despite continued rumors hinting at their relationship being very deep.

At the end of October 2023, Lord Sanie, real name Hassan Wasswa, released two songs ‘Kyakabi’ and ‘Sibisana’.

Regarded as one of Uganda’s most promising artists, the multi-talented musician’s lifestyle, fashion, and supposed romantic ties with Winnie Nwagi have since become the talk of the town.

While speaking to Spark TV in an interview, however, Lord Sanie rubbished the reports suggesting that he is Nwagi’s lover.

Lord Sanie maintained that he is just longtime friends with Winnie Nwagi’s managers and hence ends up chilling with Nwagi most of the time.

“I’m always with her management, they are my longtime friends that I have grown up with so I am often with them,” Lord Sanie told Spark TV’s Daily Soup.

He completely denied any romantic connection with the Swangz Avenue singer. “We met and became friends just like I have met you. She and I are just friends. We are not lovers,” he added.

Lord Sanie went ahead to reveal that he has no intention of using Winnie Nwagi’s popularity to gain fame himself since he has been a big deal in the fashion industry until he decided to do music as a career.

