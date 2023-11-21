Ugandan fashion entrepreneur Oscar Kampala won two accolades for the second time in a row at the recently concluded Zikomo Awards.

Over the weekend, a video of Oscar Kampala, real name Oscar Nyesiga, being warmly received in Zambia made rounds online.

Netizens wondered why he had traveled to Zambia, and why there was a crowd of fans waiting for him to land at the Airport in Lusaka.

As it turned out, he had been nominated at the Zikomo Awards in Zambia.

The Zikomo Awards, a charity organization that celebrates, fashion, music, and film, among other forms of art, had nominated him for his outstanding entrepreneurship endeavors in the year 2023.

Oscar Kampala managed to win in both the categories he was nominated for including; Best Zikomo Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Best Zikomo Fashion Brand of the Year.

Oscar Kampala says the awards reflect not only his personal achievements but also the transformative impact he has had on the industry.

Congratulations to him!