Singer Fik Gaza alias Shafiq Dangote says Team Good Music singer Pallaso, born Pius Mayanja, committed no offense when he was captured on a video beating Alien Skin in June.

The “Banana” fame singer stresses that Pallaso did well to punish Alien Skin since he was the one who tried to underlook him at a studio where he had gone to do practice for his concert at the time.

Fik Gaza noted that even if it were someone else who had been bullied by Alien Skin at that time, he would react the same way Pallaso did.

I think Pallaso did well to discipline Alien Skin when he tried to overlook him. He didn’t do any wrong for that I can tell you. Fik Gaza

Fik Gaza came in Pallaso’s defense as he narrated how Alien Skin has irritated most of the people he ever stayed with before he turned out to be the star he is.

Fik Gaza went on to belittle Alien Skin by stressing that his song “Banana” is bigger than all the Fangone Forest singer’s boss music catalog.