Danai Gurira, a celebrated Actress popularly known for her roles in Black Panther and The Walking Dead, managed to attend the Nyege Nyege Festival in Uganda without being noticed by many.

It’s not often that a celebrity of Danai Gurira’s stature would fly into Uganda, spend a couple of days, and leave unnoticed. Even those that have tried it before, have been exposed one way or another.

Danai Gurira, however, managed to breathe the Ugandan air at the Nyege Nyege Festival in Jinja which happened from 9th to 12th November without many revelers noticing her famous face hidden behind the black shades.

Danai Gurira is a Zimbabwean-American actress and playwright best known for her starring roles as Michonne in The Walking Dead and as Okoye in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 45-year-old Actress’ time in Uganda was only revealed by Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai via Instagram where he shared a photo of them posing.

To it, he added the caption; “Did you know that Hollywood superstar actress Danai Gurira from the “Black Panther” and “The Walking Dead” movies came through to check Nyege Nyege Festival?”

Danai Gurira outdid herself in trying to camouflage into the revelers and enjoy one of the biggest festivals on the African continent unnoticed.

The shades and quite ordinary dress code didn’t sell her out. Well played!