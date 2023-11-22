The battle of words between singer Eddy Kenzo and radio presenter Mr. Henrie continues with the former labeling the latter primitive and just someone seeking relevance.

Eddy Kenzo and Mr. Henrie’s verbal exchange began when the Galaxy FM presenter questioned the BET Award winner’s academic qualifications.

Mr. Henrie also wondered how educated artists let Kenzo lead them as the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), something that did not please the Big Talent Entertainment boss.

While speaking to The Truth Gossip, Eddy Kenzo noted that Henrie is attacking him to gain cheap popularity and to be relevant.

Kenzo further referred to Mr. Henrie as primitive, maintaining that he has the required musical knowledge to lead the UNMF.

That’s primitivity, don’t mind him. I have managed to do music and earn a lot of money from it, and also change the lives of others. The moment you succeed in what you do, you have to know it. Knowing is knowledge and I’m knowledgeable when it comes to music. Eddy Kenzo

Kenzo went on to reveal that he is not entirely illiterate as he has been to school and quit it in Senior 3 and he doesn’t understand what Henrie means when he calls him unlearned.