RnB and Reggae singer Jamal Wasswa has hinted about how he looks forward to organizing a VIP concert for his music lovers in the near future.

Jamal Wasswa says that if everything goes according to plan, he is likely to treat music lovers to a concert where he will serenade them with the songs that he recorded at the prime of his music career.

He says he has put everything concerning staging a concert in prayer promising it will be a concert like no other has ever witnessed before.

I am hoping that next year 2024 I will be doing everything in my means to stage my fans a VIP concert. I am praying that Allah gives me the courage and will to keep pushing so that the show can come to pass. Jamal Wasswa

On his concert date, Jamal Wasswa noted that he would teach fellow artists how a true live performance is well executed on the stage adding he would leave revelers with goosebumps.

The “Omusomesa” adds that the performance whereby people just watch on TV doing his thing are just samples from the real idea and how best he can execute while on the stage.

He maintained that he is also still compiling his music album as well and he plans on dropping new singles that he is working on in the studio.

Jamal Wasswa made the statements while speaking in an interview with Bukedde TV.