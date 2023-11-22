Swangz Avenue has confirmed Lydia Jazmine, Levixone, and Myko Ouma as part of the performers on the 19th Edition of Roast And Rhyme happening this Sunday.

December holidays are to be officially opened by the Swangz Avenue-organized Roast and Rhyme event on the 26th of November 2023 at Jahzi Pier, Munyonyo.

Preparations to have an edition to remember have been going on and everything seems to be going on smoothly. This time, what makes it even more special is that it will be opening the floor for the party month of December and the anticipation is through the roof.

Apart from the meat, beer, and vibes at #RoastAndRhyme that make the experience worthwhile, the live music performances from the elite local music acts are always something revelers look forward to.

Kamanzi is also set to perform

Earlier, it was revealed that Lydia Jazmine was confirmed as the headlining act on the day. On Wednesday morning, the organizers released the full list of other performers.

Legendary Jazz maestro Myko Ouma and his band have been confirmed as one of the performers and his guitar skills must be something not to miss out on. Levixone, Kamanzi, and Steve Keys also make it on the performers list.

The above will also be joined by DJ Ali Breezy for the after-party rave, among a couple of other acts that usually come in as surprise acts

This edition of Roast and Rhyme will officially launch the festive season, and Bell Lager and Swangz Avenue are looking to appreciate the Roasters and Rhymers for their continued support.

Tickets are available at https://roastandrhyme.com/ or on FlexiPay by dialing *291# at 70k early bird and 100k at the gate.