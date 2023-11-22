AFRIMA-award-winning Ugandan Contemporary singer Sandra Nankoma has announced her new single titled ‘Kakana’.

Sandra Nankoma is an international multi-award-winning Ugandan Contemporary, Soul, Jazz Singer, Songwriter, and Composer.

In her new song ‘Kakana’, Nankoma beckons us to slow down and rediscover the healing power of pacing ourselves.

“Kakana” is a Luganda word that translates to “Stay Grounded.” Sandra Nankoma reveals that the song beautifully encapsulates the wisdom of finding solace in our own individual paths.

Sandra Nankoma (Photo by Celusha)

“This song is a reminder that we are all human, and we need to find our way back to our essence in a world that often demands us to be fast-paced and overly connected,” Sandra Nankoma says.

“In a plastic world, this song is an invitation to reflect, to find meaning, and to live authentically,” she adds.

Sandra Nankoma is known for her evocative vocals, enchanting melodies, lyrical prowess, and emotive delivery.

Kakana sets out to guide the listener on a journey of self-reflection, offering a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of the fast life.

This sonic balm for the soul encourages us to embrace our differences and savor the beauty of our unique journeys.

Hello Hello,

In a few hours KAKANA will be on your screens ✨📺 and in your ears. Let me tell you about this Song.

When I wrote it, my emotional existence was in question, endless pondering on what’s really important in my life, what my values are and who I really want to.. pic.twitter.com/m4yWUDGe8e — NANKOMA SANDRA (@SandraNankoma) November 22, 2023