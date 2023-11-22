Team O; Geo Gabriel and Jackie Onay, note that their new song ‘Eve Before The Fall’ is a message addressing the rise of promiscuous activity through promoting the now acceptable ‘Hoe Phase’.

Team O – a husband and wife duo from London, UK is on a mission to spread love through music. Geo Gabriel, the husband, brings songwriting, production, and blazing vocals to the table whereas Jackie Onay brings heart, warmth, and beauty all wrapped up in a soulful & pure vocal sound.

Team O is about empowering people to make love the first choice, whether it’s loving yourself, your spouse, family, or friends. In a world where negativity is rapidly on the rise, Team O believes that injecting love into your surroundings can make your world a better place.

Produced by Geo Gabriel, ‘Eve Before The Fall’ is an Afro-inspired song that features the Luganda language by Jackie Onay featuring Geo Gabriel. The visuals were directed by Sydney Wala (Visual Tells).

‘Eve Before The Fall (E.B.4.T.F)’ is a message addressing the rise of promiscuous activity through the promotion of the now acceptable ‘Hoe Phase.’ The Hoe Phase has been accepted as just another phase in life where women are encouraged to explore all sorts of promiscuous activity and sexual relations with many partners.

The duo notes that the message in the song speaks about how the standards have dropped for women and what they can do to change things before they even get worse, affecting the next generation of women, mothers, daughters, aunties, sisters, and friends.

Every artist plays a different and necessary part in contributing to the overall health, development, and well-being of our society. As artists/creatives, it’s imperative that we are aware of what’s happening in our surroundings and society and that we give voice to it, aiming for social progress. If we choose to do things differently and change our attitude towards this, then of course there is hope. Team O’ encourages women to choose better and love themselves enough not to settle for less. Team O

About Team O

As an industry professional Vocalist, Geo Gabriel has worked with Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, Madonna, Jay-Z, The movie Aladdin (feat. Will Smith), Lionel Richie, and many others.

After completing a degree at The University of the Arts London, a constituent of the London College of Fashion, Jackie went on to start a number of successful beauty businesses and has a passion for empowering women through beauty and music.

She organizes yearly beauty events and has been invited to women’s events to conduct beauty Masterclasses. Overall, Team O’ has played a number of events, many of which have been said to be soulful, energetic, and captivating.

Influences include Whitney Houston, Jimmy Scott, Sarah Vaughan, The Clark Sisters, Earth Wind & Fire, Phyllis Hyman, and Michael Jackson among others.

Jackie Onay says, “As a Ugandan-born, British Citizen who has grown up in the diaspora, I’m truly excited, honored, and privileged that this new song, ‘Eve Before The Fall’ involves me singing in my mother tongue- Luganda, and I’m proud of the new style and flavor in which this song is created, which I believe will only add to the vibrancy of our culture.”

Take a gaze at the visuals below: