Da Hares singer David Lutalo has recently found himself at the center of controversies since he completed his “Nalongo” extra concert shows earlier in October.

The singer faced a backlash from online fans when he was accused of having underlooked the opposition and suffering people following a video clip that was circulated.

During one of the political shows at a local TV station, Hon. Lutamaguzi Semakula came out and lashed at David Lutalo for his comments and called him ‘stupid’ in a clip that Lutalo crossed paths with.

In his latest interview, David Lutalo maintained that whatever the case is, he is not a politician and will never be one even though the public tries so hard to drag him into politics.

He reasons that politics is a dirty game and he is not willing to indulge himself in it as he only looks forward to staying grounded in the music field that he understands best.

I’m a politician and I can repeat that on several occasions even when you just wake up from sleep I maintain that same statement. One time I heard someone insult me that if am not a politician, I am stupid. David Lutalo

David Lutalo then laughed off the accusations and maintained that he had never been shy of telling the truth in his entire life.

He went ahead to drive the point home saying what he said was a quote from one of his songs and maintained that he would stick to doing his art.