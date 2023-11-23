Media personality Edward Ssendikadiwa alias Eddy Ssendi has no kind words for chatty actress Shamim Zubedah Byantalo for recently attacking his elder brother Andrew Benon Kibuuka in one of her interviews.

Eddy Sendi clapped back at Zubedah following her chiding comments that she threw at Andrew Benon Kibuka and other veteran playwrights, actors, and actresses in the Ugandan drama business when she said they have stuck in the analog kind of thinking.

Sendi stated that Zubedah deserved the kind of flop that she experienced at her own staged show the past weekend because she is artistically too weak.

Sendi also asked Zubedah to stop begging veteran actors to quit the acting business so that she could rise to the top of the ranks but rather advised her to work harder.

He warned that abusing or attacking a fellow industry player doesn’t make one a star or excellent at what you do and advised all artists to refrain from such habits.