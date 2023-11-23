David Lutalo has strongly denied knowingly fixing his concert a day after Fik Fameica’s concert which the rapper has regarded as foul play.

For many months, Fik Fameica has been advertising that his 2024 concert will happen on 26th January at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

A few weeks ago, David Lutalo revealed that his Babongote concert is slated for 27th January at Kampala Serena Hotel, a day after Fik Fameica’s King Kong Live concert.

Fik Fameica has recently appeared in different interviews expressing his disappointment in Lutalo for fixing his concert on the same weekend as his show.

David Lutalo, however, notes that he had no idea Fik Fameica had organized his show around the same date as his own.

I have absolutely no issues with Fik Fameica, it’s just that the dates (for our concerts) are adjacent to each other. I picked 27th without knowledge of Fik Fameica’s concert. He recently called me and asked me to confirm if I indeed had organized a concert for 27th January. I told him there was a promoter who I partnered with and we organized the show. David Lutalo

Lutalo went ahead to state that the audience of music lovers that flock to Kampala Serena Hotel for concerts is different from that which goes to Lugogo Cricket Oval.