Singer Mansor Ssemanda alias King Saha has called out Butambala County Member of Parliament, Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, for allegedly defaulting payment for a performance he did during the 2020 general political campaigns.

The KingsLove Entertainment singer says that he landed the deal to perform at Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi’s political campaigns from one of his close friends and they both honored the agreement.

After performing at the rally, he waited for his payment but the MP started telling stories that were uncoordinated and since he had somewhere else to perform, he rushed leaving the rally to attend another show.

Saha says that the MP has never reached out to him to clear his balance and he wonders what he exactly thinks about his payment.

King Saha says he feels bad when someone, a friend to him, turns him to look like an unserious person when they default his agreed payment.

He raised his point reminding those who saw him perform on that day that he performed free of charge since his agreed payments were not met and more campaigns are just around the corner again.