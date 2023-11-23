Konshens has made it clear he is Ugandan-bound. But for what?

Through a post via X, Jamaican singer Konshens on Wednesday left hints about his return to the Pearl Of Africa.

“Tujja Tujja,” (translated as “We Are Coming”) he wrote accompanying his tweet with two Ugandan flags.

Immediately, the tweet garnered reactions from many Ugandans including Azawi with whom they recently worked on a banger dubbed “Summer Bae.”

For a couple of days now, there have been reports about Konshens’ forthcoming performance in Uganda for what would become his 3rd performance in the +256.

With some rumors suggesting that he will be headlining the forthcoming Blankets And Wine festival, others hint that he could be performing at an event on New Year’s Eve.

As Ugandans await the news about the actual event where he will perform, the news of his return to the country has left many buzzing with anticipation.

Konshens last performed in Uganda in 2015 alongside Busy Signal at Lugogo Cricket Oval at a concert. He had previously been to the country in 2012, and 2013.