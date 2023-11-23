Sulubada High Skool Entertainment boss Michael Mukwaya a.k.a Mikie Wine’s closeness to former TNS singer Rahmah Pinky has caused a stir online.

Following a video clip that is making rounds, the pair’s friendship has sparked speculations of an affair if we are to go by the individuals who recorded the clip.

In the clip, Mikie Wine and Pinky are spotted having a good chat with Mikie Wine seated in his vehicle while Pinky stands outside.

Mikie Wine is then seen stretching his hand, pulling Pinky toward him to hug her passionately at a certain washing bay in Kampala.

The pair are yet to comment about the video that is circulating but Pinky has often denied any allegations linking her to a relationship with a fellow singer.

It should be remembered that few months back, Mikie Wine and his baby mama Shazney Khan separated on amicable grounds.