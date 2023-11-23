The Starqt Awards 2023, an illustrious event recognizing and celebrating exceptional individuals and innovative companies, is set to take place at the prestigious Hilton Hotel Sandton on November 25, 2023.

The awards, traditionally hosted in South Africa, span 20 categories, including Business, Media, Fashion, Sports, Lifestyle, and more.

This year, the ceremony promises to be a captivating experience, hosted by charismatic Ugandan media personalities, with stellar performances headlined by award-winning music artist Spice Diana.

Amongst the highly contested categories, the “Song of the Year” nominees include Spice Diana’s “Omulembe,” Ambassador Ssali’s “Gwempana,” Rickman Manrick’s “Cinderella,” Karole Kasita’s “Chekecha,” and Vinka’s “Bailando.”

Additionally, the “Entertainment Website of the Year” nominees feature prominent platforms such as mbu.ug, pulse.ug, Kampala Edge Times, and Show Biz Uganda.

Stella Nankya, the visionary organizer of Starqt Awards, established this prestigious event in 2014. According to her, the awards seek to unite, acknowledge, recognize, celebrate, and reward groundbreakers who impact their societies and inspire others to achieve greater heights.

“In previous awards, we only recognized outstanding Ugandans based in South Africa. This time around, we have chosen to include our fellow outstanding Africans from across the continent,” Nankya explained.

The move signifies a broader appreciation for the exceptional contributions made by individuals and firms toward making a positive impact on society.

This year’s theme revolves around inculcating entrepreneurship among the youth in Uganda and showcasing it to the world.

The awards highlight not only achievements in various fields but also a commitment to empowering young creatives in categories such as Business, Lifestyle, Unsung Heroes, Sports, Community, and other Global initiatives.

For more information about the Starqt Awards 2023, please visit www.Starqtawards.com or contact Bryan Morel Publications (Phone: +256 414 673 984)

About Starqt Awards:

Launched in 2014, the Starqt Awards recognize and reward creative individuals and innovative firms that support and empower young creatives.

The awards celebrate excellence across various categories, fostering a spirit of unity, acknowledgment, recognition, and celebration among groundbreakers who impact their societies.

The event is a platform to inspire others to achieve their goals and contribute to making a positive difference in the world.