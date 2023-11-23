Netizens believe singer Weasel Manizo is not at his best mentally and could be losing himself to booze following a video that has surfaced online.

In a video that is making rounds online, Weasel is seen furiously yelling at boda boda riders while asking why they insulted the Kyabazinga of Busoga at his recently concluded royal wedding.

“How could you insult the Kyabvazinga? Who haven’t you insulted?” Weasel shouts before uttering some obscenities and driving away.

According to the commentary in the video shared via TikTok by @khaledarush, the singer is likely to have been intoxicated after a night out in Kololo.

Upon watching the video, netizens have asked the responsible people in Weasel’s management to find a way of helping the singer from public embarrassment.

Others believe that the continued intoxication and run-ins with members of the public could land him in big trouble and hence he needs to be protected.

Collins ‘Emeka’ Bareija, a renowned emcee and media personality also tweeted asking for the remaining Goodlyfe singer to be helped, adding his voice to several others demanding that he be checked into rehabilitation.

Weasle needs help https://t.co/U4aDi6fyRr — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) November 23, 2023