Renowned media personality DJ Jacob Omutuuze is one of the long-serving presenters in the Ugandan entertainment industry.

His being in the entertainment business for a long time has seen him overcome several challenges including having fallouts with different artists and helping others to rise to the stardom.

Over the past months, he has been explaining why he parted ways with his former good friend Eddy Kenzo who he saw and helped to make a breakthrough into the Ugandan entertainment scene.

Their bitter fallout brought about threats of harming one another as DJ Jacob asked Eddy Kenzo’s team to stop insulting his daughter.

In a fresh and new episode, the Bunamwaya LC III chairman has opened up about why he dislikes Carol Nantongo from the bottom of his heart.

DJ Jacob Omutuuze explains that he started disliking Carol Nantongo when she accused him of having bagged loads of money to promote singer Flona.

Nantongo’s accusation left him upset and he recalls when she used to beg for favors for her music to be played.

DJ Jacob Omutuuze further elaborated that Ugandan artists always tend to overlook presenters when they make it big and the exact reason why many presenters don’t want to associate with them on a deep level.