With The Kash Pro Experience on 1st December 2023, renowned deejay DJ Kash Pro, real name Hakram Ddumba, vows to give the experience to remember for revelers at Kati Kati Grounds.

You must have already seen a couple of posters about The Kash Experience making rounds across social media. Well, the event is slated for 1st December 2023 at Kati Kati Grounds and will feature some of the freshest and most popular entertainers in Kampala.

Alien Skin, Jowy Landa, DJ Roja, Vyroota, Viana Indi, MC Percy, Top Boy MC, DJ Hady, Evelyne MC, Edwizzy Selekta, and DJ VX Faisal, among many others, have also confirmed performances at the event.

DJ Kash Pro vows to showcase the best of his art.

Early bird tickets for the event are available for Ugx 30K while gate tickets will be sold for Ugx 50K. A more exclusive experience includes Ugx 1.5M for tables.

The Kash Pro Experience has been a countrywide tour going on since 23rd September and will climax on 1st December, having covered all the regions of the country including Gulu, Mbale, Mbarara, Mbale, and Jinja, among other cities.

About DJ Kash Pro

Ddumba Hakram a.k.a DJ Kash Pro a Ugandan-based performer who started deejaying as a hobby while in school. He later joined Talent Walls Limited in 2020 where he is currently advancing his deejaying skill with the aim of becoming a professional at the craft.

DJ Kash Pro has been recognized as the trendiest and most promising young deejay by media houses, events managers, and club night hosts.

He has achieved his name amongst the best deejays with the help of influential socialites, positioning him for local and international recognition.

Already, DJ Kash Pro has performed at several big festivals and shows around Uganda Including, The Nyege Nyege Festival 2022, The Club Dome shows, The Smirnoff experience, UBL product activations, and different shows hosting international music acts.

His brand has started to attract global recognition hence his debut international tour to The UAE alongside top Ugandan artists performing in multiple venues which were all filled to maximum capacity.

DJ Kash Pro has also garnered quite an experience in radio imaging, voice-over, and jingles production and earlier this year he took a music production course with Axtra Nation – a studio recording production company owned by renowned producer Artin – and graduated as a certified professional music producer.