In a quite surprising development, Geosteady, real name Hassan Kigozi, has featured his lover Hindu Kay in his new song titled ‘Amaanyi’.

It’s quite unusual for a Ugandan artist to feature their lover in their music as artists. Several have, however, featured them as vixens including Bebe Cool, Ykee Benda, and Bobi Wine, among others.

Geosteady is no stranger to using his lovers in his music videos and he used his ex-lover as a vixen in the visuals for his 2022 song ‘Sembera’.

He now goes the extra mile to feature his new catch Hindu Kay on the new music project dubbed ‘Amaanyi’.

Hindu Kay and Geosteady started dating after the latter split with his longtime lover and baby mama Prima Kardashi.

In the new love song, Hindu Kay showcases her vocals to compliment Geosteady’s smooth flow. It is a song in which they promise more love to each other.

The song was produced by Bass Boi and the visuals directed by KD on Lens are quite lovey-dovey. Take a gaze below: