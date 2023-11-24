Netizens have advised Anita Fabiola to acquire a cane and keep moving with it if she wants to get rid of Kampala car side mirror thieves.

On Wednesday, the left side mirror of Anita Fabiola’s car was stolen by a thief while she helplessly looked on in a traffic jam in Kampala.

The renowned socialite, media personality, and actress revealed the shocking news via her X account where she wrote:

Looks like I was someone’s worm. Someone woke up so early to catch me. Imagine stealing my side mirror while I’m watching and there’s nothing I can do. Kampala isn’t for the weak. Anita Fabiola

Fabiola is not the first Ugandan celebrity to fall victim to the dangerous Kampala thieves who have recently snatched their side mirrors including Gravity Omutujju and Lynda Ddane.

Upon hearing Anita Fabiola’s cry, netizens have advised her to buy a cane, locally known as “enkoni” and move with it to deal with such thieves who steal side mirrors in the traffic jam.

Others applauded her for being street-smart and not exiting her car under the circumstances because usually thieves use it as a tactic to steal even more valuables in the car when the driver makes an attempt to chase them.

Looks like i was someone’s worm. Someone woke up so early to catch me. Imagine stealing my side mirror while i’m watching and there’s nothing i can do. Kampala isn’t for the weak 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/5uBCwSVUil — Anitah Fabiola (@Anitahfabiola) November 22, 2023