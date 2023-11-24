Early last month, events emcee and TV personality Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats came out to reveal his plans to officially legalize singer Fille Mutoni in a holy matrimonial wedding that could be happening anytime soon.

In his revelation, the controversial TV personality and talent manager stressed that the guests who would attend his wedding would have to pay to get access to it.

MC Kats’ statement of having guests pay attendance fees left his followers with several unanswered questions running through their minds.

Many critics were quick to ask what mode of payment his guests would use and he was asked to give a clear elaboration on that issue.

In an interview, MC Kats disclosed that he will create a scan code that everyone who wants to contribute to his wedding will scan and receive an invite to the wedding.

MC Kats explained that he has over 6000 contacts in his phone book and wondered if he would do a wedding meeting where would all those people gather.

So he opted for the QR code method. Kats also revealed that the reception for his wedding is likely to be in Munyonyo.