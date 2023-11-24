Kawaala-based Revival Church Ministries leader, Pastor Andrew Jengo, has made it known that when he immediately gets done with getting introduced to the family of his girlfriend, Fifi, he will be walking down the aisle the next day.

Pastor Jengo who previously announced that he plans to hold the introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony next year on November 23rd, has also confirmed that on the 24th he will be putting the ring on his wife-to-be in a holy matrimonial ceremony.

Omwaka ogujja nga November 23 tugenda kukola okwanjula, nga 24 tukole embaga. Pastor Andrew Jengo

He furthermore confirmed that he has spent with his girlfriend close to five years now but as only friends. He added that he visited (Kukyala) his girlfriend’s home about a year ago and he was welcomed peacefully.

Nze ne mukyala wange tubudde fembi okumala emyaka etaano naye nga ab’emikwano. Nagenda mu maka ga abazadde be omwaka gumu emabega. Andrew Jengo

Pastor Andrew Jengo opened up about his relationship on Sanyuka TV’s Bigenda Bitya morning show hosted by AnnaTalia Oze.