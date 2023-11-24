Singer and Preacher Pastor Wilson Bugembe has revealed that he is now ready to marry and that the big day in his life is fast approaching.

For many years, Pastor Wilson Bugembe has been publicly criticized for not marrying yet he keeps preaching the gospel about marriage during his teachings.

He has always noted that when the right time comes, he will let his followers and fans know, and also reveal who the love of his life is.

During his recent church service, the ‘Katonda’ singer broke the news of his fast-approaching wedding to his congregation.

He also used the chance to tell off his admirers that he is now taken and that they should find their other suitors elsewhere.

“This is an announcement. Whoever is seated here and had hopes of Pastor Bugembe marrying you, I am soon marrying so better get out while you still can,” Pastor Wilson Bugembe said.

This sent the congregation into mixed reactions as some cheered him on for getting closer to the big day while others seemed rather saddened by it.

With the new revelation, it could be high time some of his admirers start looking else-where as he seems ready to take that bold step now.

There is a female artiste that won't be going to that church again pic.twitter.com/PAtVdKtDdM — BigEyeUG (@BigEyeUG) November 24, 2023