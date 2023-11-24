Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) songstress Zuchu could not believe her eyes when Spice Diana forked dollars out of her purse and gave them to her while on a flight to South Africa.

Spice Diana traveled to South Africa ahead of her headlining performance at the Starqt Awards scheduled for Saturday 25th November at Hilton Hotel Sandton.

While traveling abroad Kenya Airways, the Source Management artist accompanied by her manager Roger Lubega bumped into another top East African songstress, Zuchu.

Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman Soud, is a Tanzanian singer and songwriter signed to the WCB Wasafi record label.

Zuchu who seemed quite surprised to meet Spice Diana is in South Africa to celebrate her birthday and she made the Ugandan songstress aware of it and also invited her to her birthday bash.

She also jokingly asked for money and a birthday cake. “It’s gonna be a spicy birthday, just wait for the pictures. Am waiting for the cake and money,” Zuchu said.

Excitedly, Spice Diana dug down her purse, forked out several 100 dollar bills, and handed them to Zuchu who couldn’t believe her eyes.

Check out the video below: