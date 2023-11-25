Fangone Forest singer Alien Skin says all Ugandan awards are fake and add nothing of value to a musician. He urges the organizers of the awards to attach monetary value to them.

It has taken Alien Skin less than a year to make a recognized music brand and his music has been topping charts across the region.

He has also been winning numerous awards the most recent being at the HiPipo Music Awards where he won three awards including Best Breakthrough Artist, Most Viral Song, and Song of the Year.

Despite the recognition, Alien Skin says the plaques given to award winners are fake.

While speaking to Musudan, a local YouTuber, the Party singer noted how the organizers just add paint to wood and refer to them as awards without attaching any monetary value to them.

Alien asks whoever wants the awards to go to his home and pick them because he cannot even sell them if he wants money.

He applauded international awards like the YouTube Silver Button that he received from the USA for surpassing 100k YouTube subscribers.

Ugandan awards are wooden, they just add paint to them. They are fake. You cannot even sell them anywhere and get money from them. I wish you would stop giving us these awards and give us money instead. Alien Skin