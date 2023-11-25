Do you remember the Masaka-based events promoter Salongo DJ Matsiko who had a scuffle with Alien Skin at Calender Hotel in Makindye back in April?

The news reaching us reveals how the promoter was remanded on Friday 24th November 2023 on charges of assaulting a fellow events promoter known as Robert Sendagire.

DJ Matsiko is accused of severely beating up Sendagire at an event.

Matsiko was sent to prison until 13th December after a Kyotera Chief Magistrates court ruling.

He was accused of not honoring the court summons that were always being sent to him to appear before Police and courts of law.

DJ Matsiko’s return to court on 13th December, will determine whether he spends the festive season behind bars or will be granted bail for the crimes he committed.