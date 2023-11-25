Singer Ronald Mayinja has been exposed by his side chick Jojo K, real name Joy Nagawa, for threatening her life since returning to the country.

Nagawa stresses that she linked up with Ronald Mayinja in 2022 as a singer in the singing group he had formed known as ‘Golden Kapyata’.

In the process, their bond went beyond singing and turned into a romantic affair that saw the two spend some quality time together.

They graduated into lovers but kept it a secret and only the people who were in the singing group and close to Nagawa got to learn about their romance.

To prove that, Nagawa has a series of videos and photos on her phone which reveal how they used to chop life together.

Nagawa goes on to explain that she also used to inject some cash into the singing group whenever the shows they went to conduct in different towns flopped.

She notes that during their romance Mayinja gifted her a land title located in Bulindo, Nsasa on which apartments are being established.

She backed her claims by displaying the agreement that the two reached upon.

However, things have now turned south as Nagawa is claiming that Mayinja is constantly sending her threats to give him back the land that he gave her.

The pair who have spent about one and half years together went on to acquire a loan of over UGX70M but the payment has since become a hustle.

Nagawa claims that the bank loan is demanding UGX 30 million which is all being chopped off her account yet Mayinja is not meeting his obligations.

Watch the full video below;