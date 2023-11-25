Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi seeks the selling of alcohol to be regulated after she tabled the ‘Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill 2023’.

Hon. Sarah Opendi proposed a 10-year jail term or a fine of UGX 20 million to be slapped on anyone selling alcohol before 5 pm and beyond 10 pm on working days.

The bill which seeks to regulate the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcoholic drinks, has been presented for its first reading on the floor of Parliament.

A reveler enjoying a beer at the Nyege Nyege festival (Bwette Photography)

The Bill also seeks to prohibit the sale of alcoholic drinks to children and was tabled during the House sitting on Tuesday, 14th November 2023.

Hon. Sarah Opendi said it has been gazetted as required by law, noting that she was granted leave of the House to introduce the Bill on 08 November 2022.

