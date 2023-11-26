Events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, has opened up about his childhood crush on KFM radio host Doreen Nasasira.

On Saturday, renowned events promoter Bajjo left no stone unturned as he opened up about how much he loves Doreen Nasasira in a message via X.

Bajjo revealed that he has always loved Nasasira since he was a child and that she is the only woman in her life that he can love.

He noted that he is willing to give up on his cheating escapades and settle for a relationship if Nasasira gives him a chance.

My childhood crush! The only woman I can Love in my life. nampa chance nva mubyekiyaaye. This woman she is a hero how can she make a commando to crush on her? Please Doreen kindly accept my heart’s desire and love me. God Do a miracle I will glorify ur name! Bajjo

This is not the first public figure to open up about their love for a fellow celebrity although Bajjo seems to have shocked many with his revelation.

Today also coincides with Doreen Nasasira’s birthday. Upon seeing Bajjo’s message, she too seemed shocked as she responded with “hands over head” emojis.

My childhood crush!! The only woman I can Love in my life. nampa chance nva mubyekiyaaye. This woman she is a hero how can she make a commando to crush on her? Please Doreen kindly accept my heart’s desire and love me. God Do a miracle I will glorify ur name! pic.twitter.com/gO6tl9jXnD — BAJJO EVENTS CLEAR PROCESS (@AlfonseMukasa) November 25, 2023