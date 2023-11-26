On Saturday, Nigerian Chocolate City-signed rapper Emeka Akumefule, professionally as Blaqbonez, treated revelers to a great performance at the Jameson Hangout 2023 finale.

The Talen Africa-organized Jameson Hangout is a quarterly fest curated by Talent Africa with an array of interactive games, trend-setting pop-up shops, captivating musical performances, and mouth-watering barbecue delicacies.

The previous editions of Jameson Hangout held earlier this year featured stellar performances by WurlD and Oladapo from Nigeria who left audiences yearning for more.

On Saturday 25th November, revelers flocked to Ndere Troupe Center in Ntinda with huge anticipation to watch what Blaqbonez had prepared for them.

The 27-year-old stepped on the stage decked in a white shirt, black shorts, and a casual jacket and was welcomed by loud cheers from the crowd.

Blaqbonez went on to give an energetic performance as he sang his popular songs including the fans’ favorite, ‘Like Ice Spice’.

A couple of local performers including Lilian Mbabazi, Adrenalyn Music, and Mike Mungu, and deejays and emcees spiced up the night as well.

For the crowd that featured a younger audience which related well with the star of the day, it was a show to remember as the Jameson Hangout wrapped up 2023 in style.